Forensic police work on the main road in Bidnija, Malta, which leads to Daphne Caruana Galizias house, looking for evidence on the blast that killed the journalist as she was leaving her home, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Caruana Galizia, a harsh critic of Maltese Premier Joseph Muscat, and who reported extensively on corruption on Malta, was killed by a car bomb on Monday. Rene Rossignaud AP Photo

Malta offers $1.18 million to discover who killed reporter

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 9:55 AM

VALLETTA, Malta

Malta's government is offering a 1-million ($1.18 million) reward and full protection for anyone with information on who killed an investigative reporter with a car bomb.

The government statement Saturday called the Oct. 16 car bomb slaying of Daphne Caruana Galizia, whose reporting on corruption targeted the prime minister and other top figures on the southern Mediterranean island, a "case of extraordinary importance."

It said it is offering the "unprecedented" reward to whoever comes forward with information leading to the identification of those responsible for the bombing, which stunned the tiny EU island nation.

