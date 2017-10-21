World

Egyptian officials say 55 police killed in Cairo shootout

Associated Press

October 21, 2017 6:07 AM

CAIRO

Egyptian security officials say at least 55 policemen, including 20 officers and 34 conscripts, have been killed in a shootout during a raid on a militant hideout near Cairo.

The officials said Saturday that the exchange of fire took place late Friday in the al-Wahat al-Bahriya area in Giza governorate, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) from the capital after security services moved in.

The officials say the death toll could increase.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Egypt's Interior Ministry issued a statement on the raid late Friday but didn't provide a death toll.

