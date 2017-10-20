World

Afghan official: Suicide bombing at Kabul mosque kills 30

Associated Press

October 20, 2017 9:47 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official at the Interior Ministry says suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque in western Kabul has killed at least 30 people and wounded 45.

Maj. Gen. Alimast Momand says the attacker was on foot and walked into to the Imam Zaman Mosque on Friday in the city's Dashti Barch area where he detonated his explosives.

The head of the area's Isteqlal Hospital, Mohammad Sabir Nassib, says it has received the bodies of two people slain in the attack as well as two wounded

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

