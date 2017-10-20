US drone strike targets al-Shabab after Somalia attack

Protesters march as they carry placards reading "Out Al Shabab", left, and "Oh God, have mercy on the dead" near the scene of Saturday's massive truck bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Thousands of people took to the streets of Somalia's capital Wednesday in a show of defiance after the country's deadliest attack, as two people were arrested in connection with Saturday's massive truck bombing that killed more than 300. Farah Abdi Warsameh AP Photo