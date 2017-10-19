Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening session of China's 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Xi on Wednesday urged a reinvigorated Communist Party to take on a more forceful role in society and economic development to better address "grim" challenges facing the country as he opened a twice-a-decade national congress.
World

Viral smartphone game lets ordinary Chinese "clap" for Xi

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 11:41 PM

BEIJING

Ordinary young Chinese may not have paid close attention to Xi Jinping's 3 ½-hour speech this week, but they're happy to "applaud" the president in the newest viral phenomenon to sweep China's internet.

Tencent, the internet giant behind the Wechat messaging app, rolled out a game this week that lets users clap for Xi by pressing on their phone screen as many times as possible in 19 seconds. In just three days, the game has racked up 1.2 billion plays, as many shared their scores on social media and challenged friends.

Xi kicked off the ruling Communist Party's 19th national congress this week and declared a "new era" of China's rise on the world stage. Delegates next week will grant him a second five-year term as party leader.

