Make China Great Again! Xi leads China into muscular new era

In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, photo, video showing Chinese President Xi Jinping handling an assault rifle is shown at an exhibition highlighting China's achievements under five years of his leadership at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in Beijing. Xi is channeling a red-blooded nationalism as he seeks to strengthen the Communist Party's role in Chinese life and assert Beijing's rise as a global superpower. Xi's muscular foreign policy could become even more assertive following this month's party congress, where he's expected to get a second five-year term as party secretary general. Ng Han Guan AP Photo