FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Weinstein Co.’s board said in a statement Tuesday that Weinstein had resigned.
World

British Film Institute strips Harvey Weinstein of high honor

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 10:11 AM

LONDON

The British Film Institute says it has stripped disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of its highest honor.

Weinstein was awarded a BFI Fellowship in 2002 for his contribution to British cinema.

In recent weeks, dozens of women have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. He has been fired by the film company he founded with his brother Bob and expelled from Hollywood's movie academy.

The BFI said in a statement Thursday that "the serious and widespread allegations about Harvey Weinstein's appalling conduct are in direct opposition to the BFI's values."

It says "sexual harassment, abuse and bullying is unacceptable under any circumstances."

