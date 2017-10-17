UK intelligence chief says terror threat is worst of career

Director General of MI5 Andrew Parker delivers a speech in central London, on the security threat facing Britain, Tuesday Oct. 17, 2017. Britain's domestic intelligence chief says the country is facing the worst terrorist threat he's seen his 34-year career. MI5 Director General Andrew Parker said in a rare public speech on Tuesday that the threat is "multi-dimensional, evolving rapidly and operating at a scale and pace we've not seen before." PA via AP Stefan Rousseau