The wreckage of the car of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia lies next to a road in the town of Mosta, Malta, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Malta's prime minister says a car bomb has killed an investigative journalist on the island nation. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said the bomb that killed reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia exploded Monday afternoon as she left her home in a town outside Malta's capital, Valetta.
World

Foreign experts to help Malta probe car bombing of reporter

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 8:48 AM

VALLETTA, Malta

Malta's home minister says his EU country has appealed to the FBI and to European forensic experts to help investigate the car bomb slaying of the country's leading investigative journalist.

In her crusade against corruption, Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, took on top politicians and other powerful Maltese, including by exposing links through the Panama Papers leak.

Ordinary Maltese called for a strike to demand that whoever was behind Monday's bombing be found and brought to justice. Graffiti quoting the last words she wrote: "There are crooks everywhere you look" popped up on the island Tuesday.

Some EU lawmakers are pressing for closer scrutiny of the tiny European Union nation in the Mediterranean Sea, which is considered a banking haven.

