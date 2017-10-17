Files reveal details of US support for Indonesian massacre

In this Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, photo, visitors look at an old well where six Indonesian Army generals and a junior officer were buried in an abortive coup in 1965 that the military blamed on Indonesia's Communist Party and subsequently led to the anti-communist purge in 1965-1966, at Pancasila Sakti Monument in Jakarta, Indonesia. Declassified files have revealed new details of American government knowledge and support of an Indonesian army extermination campaign that killed several hundred thousand civilians during anti-communist hysteria in the mid-1960s. Dita Alangkara AP Photo