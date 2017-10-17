World

Netanyahu says Israel won't tolerate Iran presence in Syria

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 5:15 AM

JERUSALEM

Israel's leader is warning Iran that he will not tolerate an Iranian military presence in Syria.

Benjamin Netanyahu says his meeting with visiting Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu on Tuesday focused mostly on Iran's efforts to establish a presence next door.

Netanyahu says that "Iran has to understand that Israel will not allow this."

The meeting comes a day after Israel destroyed a Russian-made, anti-aircraft missile launcher that took aim at its planes.

Israel has largely stayed out of the fighting in Syria but has carried out dozens of airstrikes on alleged weapons convoys bound for Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. It is also concerned arch-enemy Iran will plant itself on Israel's doorstep.

Israel and Russia have established a special mechanism to prevent friction between their air forces in Syria.

