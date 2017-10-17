World

Alleged IS female recruiter arrested in Spain with FBI help

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 2:44 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

Spain's Interior Ministry says the civil guard has arrested a 21-year-old Spanish woman who allegedly recruited other women to join the Islamic State group in conflict areas.

It said the woman is also accused of self-radicalization by consuming IS propaganda and establishing online networks with other jihadi activists, mostly women.

The ministry said Civil Guard agents arrested the woman on Tuesday in Palamos, a coastal town in the northeastern Catalonia region, in an operation helped by the FBI. The woman allegedly was part of a global network that police have been dismantling for two years.

Spanish police have arrested 206 suspected jihadi activists since Spain raised its national security alert to one step below the maximum in mid-2015.

