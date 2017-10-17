Philippine military in push to defeat last Marawi fighters

Gunfire rang out sporadically and explosions thudded as Philippine soldiers fought Tuesday to gain control of the last pocket of the southern city of Marawi, which has been occupied by Islamic militants for five months.
The military, which killed two key militant leaders on Monday, hopes it is the final phase of defeating a dwindling band of fighters who are now trapped in an area the army says is about 2 hectares (5 acres).
Military spokesman Restituto Padilla said there were 20-30 militants left in Marawi, including six to eight foreign fighters. They have about 20 hostages, including women and children, he said.
"As we speak, our troops have remained in the battle area continuing to pursue the armed elements and seeking to rescue the remaining hostages," Padilla said.
The lakeside city has been devastated by the months of fighting that began May 23. More than 1,000 people have been killed, including about 800 militants.
Philippine flags hung from pockmarked buildings and houses on Tuesday, their roofs either blasted away or riddled with gunshot holes.
Soldiers stood guard in front of some buildings and at intersections where battle debris has been shoveled to the side.
The Philippine government on Monday confirmed an Associated Press report that two key figures behind the siege, Isnilon Hapilon, who is listed among the FBI's most-wanted terror suspects, and Omarkhayam Maute, were killed in a gunbattle.
A top Malaysian militant, Mahmud bin Ahmad, who uses the nom de guerre Abu Handzalah and is a close associate of Hapilon, has not been found and was among the remaining militants being hunted by troops.
At a public hall converted into an evacuation center just outside Marawi, there was joy among evacuees at news of the two men's deaths and hopes of a return to some form of normality.
Evacuees chatted about the news and looked at Facebook posts showing pictures of the dead Hapilon and Maute.
"We're very happy because they have lost their leaders. I hope that all of them will be wiped out," said Seima Munting, a 40-year-old mother of four who is among 750 people living at the hall in Balo-i township.
"My brother told me that finally we can return home, but when? When can we finally return home? What will we return to? Do we still have a house? Do we have jobs?" she said.
