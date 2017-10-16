World

Russian supply ship docks at International Space Station

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 6:58 AM

MOSCOW

An unmanned Russian cargo ship has docked successfully at the International Space Station, delivering supplies to its six-member crew.

The Progress MS-07 ship, carrying 2.5 metric tons (2.75 tons) of water, food and scientific equipment, moored at the space outpost in automatic mode Monday two days after its launch from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan.

Saturday's launch came after a two-day postponement and docking plan change.

Initially, the Progress cargo ship was to test a new regime for docking with the space station less than four hours after launch. But the Thursday launch was aborted after an unspecified glitch and space officials used the regular two-day regime.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video