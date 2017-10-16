In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, photo released by Borneo Orangutan Survival
In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, photo released by Borneo Orangutan Survival BOS) Foundation , a recently rescued baby orangutan plays with a keeper at Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. An Indonesian conservation group says the discovery of two orphaned baby orangutans on Borneo within two days is further evidence that deforestation and illegal hunting are threatening survival of the great apes.
Group: Orangutan orphans a sign of habitat destruction

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 5:43 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

An Indonesian conservation group says the discovery last week of two orphaned baby orangutans on Borneo is further evidence that deforestation and illegal hunting are threatening survival of the great apes.

Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation spokesman Nico Hermanu said Monday the two orangutans were rescued in separate locations by a joint team from the foundation and government.

A male 6-8 months old was rescued after being reported alone on a riverbank near a village in Central Kalimantan on Friday and a 3-year-old female, weighing only 5 kilograms (11 pounds), was rescued from villagers in the province the day before.

The foundation has found 19 baby orangutans so far this year.

It says that as more forests are cleared, "hunters are able to reach previously isolated areas and orangutans."

