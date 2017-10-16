Clinton brands WikiLeaks boss 'tool of Russian intelligence'

FILE - In this June 5, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks in Baltimore. Clinton has told an Australian state broadcaster that WlkiLeaks founder Julian Assange was a tool of Russia in his release of hacked emails that hurt the U.S. Democratic presidential nominee's campaign. Clinton told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview broadcast on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, that the Australian whistleblower had "become a kind of nihilistic opportunist who does the bidding of a dictator," Russian President Vladimir Putin. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo