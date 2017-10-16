Report: Lufthansa preparing Alitalia bid with steep cuts

-FILE - In this April 23, 2008 file photo, Lufthansa and Alitalia jetliners are parked at the Milan Linate airport, Italy. The Italian daily Corriere della Sera says Lufthansa is preparing a 500 million-euro

$590 million) bid for large parts of bankrupt Italian carrier Alitalia, including the fleet, pilots, air crew and air slots. Alitalia, which declared bankruptcy in May, faces a Monday deadline for binding offers.