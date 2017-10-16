Roman theater uncovered at base of Jerusalem's Western Wall

Israel's Antiquities Authority's Joe Uziel stands in an ancient Roman theater-like structure in the Western Wall tunnels in Jerusalem's old city, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Israeli archaeologists have announced the discovery of the first known Roman-era theater in Jerusalem's Old City, a unique 1,800-year-old structure abutting the Western Wall that is believed to have been built during Roman Emperor Hadrian's reign. Sebastian Scheiner AP Photo