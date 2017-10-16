World

Police raids homes of founder of Croatia's biggest company

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 3:46 AM

ZAGREB, Croatia

Police officers have raided the homes of the founder of the country's biggest private company and his former aides amid an ongoing crisis over the retail giant's financial collapse.

The state prosecutor's office said Monday that the raids were part of an investigation against 15 people suspected of "criminal acts against the economy and fraud." The statement says the raids followed a months-long probe.

Croatian media say one person has been detained in the raids. Media say the Agrokor founder, Ivica Todoric, was not in his Zagreb home, but is reportedly in London.

The state-run HINA news agency says some 300 police officers took part in the early morning raids.

Agrokor has accumulated an estimated $6.5 billion (5.8 billion euros) in debt. Its biggest creditor is Russia's Sberbank.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video