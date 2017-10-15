AP PHOTOS: Thousands in Puerto Rico shelters after hurricane

In this Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 photo, Arden Dragoni, second from left, poses with his wife Sindy, their three children and dog Max, surrounded by what remains of their home destroyed by Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. The Dragoni family has been living in a shelter set up at a school since the storm destroyed their wooden home in late September. They lost everything: clothes, household goods, and an old car. Dragoni supported his family by working construction, but his employers are currently out of business, leaving him and his family without a source of income. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo