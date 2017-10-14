World

Death toll in Vietnam flooding, landslides rises to 68

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 10:03 PM

HANOI, Vietnam

Vietnam officials say the death toll from landslides and heavy rain triggered by a tropical depression earlier this week has climbed to 68, with another 34 people missing.

The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said in a statement Sunday that the disasters have also injured 32 people, damaged infrastructure and killed more than 230,000 livestock in central and northern regions.

A disaster official in the hardest-hit province of Hoa Binh in the north, where 20 people have died, said some 300 soldiers, police and militia were still searching for eight people missing from a landslide.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Khanun is weakening as it moves toward the Tonkin Gulf and is expected to bring rains to northern and central Vietnam.

