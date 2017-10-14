World

Cargo plane crashes in sea off Ivory Coast after takeoff

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 5:54 AM

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast

Witnesses say a cargo plane has crashed into the Atlantic Ocean just after taking off from Ivory Coast's international airport in Abidjan.

The witnesses said they saw at least four bodies, but officials couldn't yet confirm it.

Hundreds of onlookers gathered at the beach Saturday as rescue workers ran to the scene.

Security guards on site said the plane was carrying material for the French army. It was unclear how many people were inside the plane.

The plane wreckage, broken into pieces, was scattered in the shallow waters.

