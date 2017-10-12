UAE stops issuing new visas for North Korean laborers

FILE- In this July 25, 2017 file photo, Korean waitresses play music at the Pyongyang Okryu-Gwan North Korean Restaurant in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates says it will stop issuing new visas to North Korean laborers, becoming the latest Gulf country to cut back on ties to Pyongyang amid tensions between North Korea and the U.S. The announcement by the UAE Foreign Ministry on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, did not address the thousands of North Korean laborers already working in the Emirates. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo