The Bath Pizza Co. in Bath, England, seeks a professional pizza taster to try out its new menu in a cheeky online ad.
Ever dreamed of being a professional pizza taster? There’s just one catch

By Don Sweeney

October 12, 2017 10:01 AM

Are you an “experienced pizza connoisseur”? Would you be willing to try out a pizzeria’s new menu for a competitive salary with “serious pizza perks”?

Oh, and how do you feel about Bath, England?

The Bath Pizza Company Co. has posted an opening for a professional pizza eater on its site. The pizzeria, based in Bath in Somerset in southwest England, is rolling out a new menu and seeks someone with a cultured palate to provide feedback on its new creations.

“We serve thousands of people every month so ensuring our menu excites and delights our customers will be a key part of this role,” the job vacancy reads. Established by sister business Green Park Brasserie in 2016, Bath Pizza Co. describes itself as “fresh, local and bespoke.”

The pizzeria’s seeking someone who knows “a Margherita from a Marinara” with plenty of passion for pizza. Of course, pizza-tasting’s not exactly a full-time job – the taster will work about two hours a week on a weekday. The listing doesn’t say how much the job pays, just that it’s “competitive with serious pizza perks.”

The company does say that location doesn’t matter and it’s willing to cover travel costs – “flights, train fares, fuel” – for the right candidate. Sadly for U.S. pizza fans, a weekly commute to England may be a bit much.

But if you’re looking to relocate, Bath is known for its hot springs and baths, once enjoyed by the Romans – making Bath the “ultimate spa break destination for thousands of years,” says a tourism site. The baths also feature in two Jane Austen novels if your interests tend more to the literary.

If you think you’ve got what it takes – and can make the whole England thing work – there’s an online job application with the ad.

