Riot police fire teargas against opposition supporters during a demonstration against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC) in Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. The protesters are demanding a change of leadership at the country's election commission. The protests took place in the capital Nairobi and the opposition stronghold of Kisumu, in western Kenya, as well as in the coastal city of Mombasa.
World

Kenya bans opposition protests ahead of new election

Associated Press

October 12, 2017 6:55 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya's government on Thursday banned opposition protests in their strongholds in the country's three biggest cities because of "imminent danger of breach of peace" as the fresh presidential election approaches.

Interior Minister Fred Matiangi said demonstrations are banned in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa.

The right to protest is enshrined in Kenya's constitution, "but we shall not allow a few people while purportedly exercising their freedoms to infringe on the rights of others," Matiangi said.

The minister claimed demonstrators had looted and attacked police stations. But the opposition and human rights groups have accused the government of using police to clamp down on protests and police of using excessive force. The government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has said police killed at least 37 people, including a six-month-old baby, during protests after the results of the August vote were announced.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga this week withdrew from the Oct. 26 vote after his legal challenge led the Supreme Court to nullify the August election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner. Odinga has said that without reforms to Kenya's election commission the new vote could be run worse than the first one, and he has called on supporters to protest for changes.

The Supreme Court on Sept. 1 annulled Kenyatta's re-election, citing "irregularities and illegalities" in the vote-counting and the electoral commission's refusal to allow scrutiny of its computer system.

The commission late Wednesday said the new election will go ahead with all eight of the candidates who ran in August and that Odinga was still considered a candidate as he had not yet formally withdrawn. No candidate aside from Odinga and Kenyatta received even 1 percent of the vote.

Kenyatta's Jubilee Party has been pursuing changes to the electoral law that the opposition says will make it more difficult for the Supreme Court to nullify a presidential election and will reduce safeguards against electoral fraud. Parliament approved the amendments Wednesday, and Kenyatta is expected to sign them into law.

