Decision on New Zealand leader delayed by at least 2 days

This combination of photos, shows from left, New Zealand Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern, left, in Christchurch, on Aug. 16, 2017, New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English, in Christchurch on Aug. 24, 2017, and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters in Christchurch, Aug. 16, 2017, speaking at events during the election campaign. The main conservative and liberal parties are competing to form a government after an election last month ended with an inconclusive result. Crucial to the negotiations is the small New Zealand First party, led by maverick lawmaker Winston Peters. Mark Baker AP Photo