Danish police says submarine inventor won't talk anymore

FILE - This is a Monday Aug. 14, 2017 file photo of police technicians on board the home-made submarine UC3 Nautilus on a pier in Copenhagen harbour, Denmark to conduct forensic probes in connection with a missing journalist investigation. Swedish police say they will reopen old murder cases in an area near Copenhagen in the wake of the killing of Swedish journalist Kim Wall aboard a submarine. Danish police on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 found bags containing body parts and clothes belonging to Wall, who went missing after interviewing local inventor Peter Madsen. Ritzau Foto, via AP, File Mogens Flindt