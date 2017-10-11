World

Russian security agency says it busted Crimea extremist cell

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 6:57 AM

MOSCOW

Russia's domestic security agency has charged six people in Crimea with involvement in an extremist organization, a move that an activist describes as part of Moscow's crackdown on the Crimean Tatars.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) says it has stopped the activities of a local cell of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a radical Islamist group which Russia banned as a "terrorist" organization.

The FSB said in a statement carried Wednesday by Russian news agencies that it has opened a criminal probe against six people suspected of involvement in the group in Bakhchisarai.

Zair Smedlyayev, who heads an association of Crimean Tatars, said five men have been detained. He called the move part of a continuing crackdown on the Turkic ethnic group.

Many Crimean Tatars have opposed Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video