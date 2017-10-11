UN: Myanmar violence a deliberate strategy to expel Rohingya

In this Oct. 2, 2017 photo, two-year old Noyem Fatima offers a piece of banana to her elder brother Yosar Hossein, 7, as they sit on a sidewalk with their belongings in Leda, Bangladesh. Hossein carried his baby sister Noyem for seven days fleeing from their village in Myanmar to a refugee camp in Bangladesh with their mother and other siblings. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo