World

The Latest: US B-1B bombers from Guam drill off SKorea coast

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 8:04 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

The Latest on the tensions on the Korean Peninsula (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The United States has staged a show of force meant to deter North Korean aggression by flying two B-1B supersonic bombers from an air base in the U.S. territory of Guam to South Korea for drills with that country's jets.

Such flights by the powerful aircraft based in Guam incense the North, which claims they are preparation for war; Pyongyang in recent weeks has threatened to send missiles into the waters around Guam.

The flights came after a South Korean lawmaker was reported to have revealed that North Korean hackers may have stolen highly classified military documents. The lawmaker did not respond to attempts to confirm the South Korean media reports.

A South Korean Defense Ministry official said, requesting anonymity because of department rules, said the U.S. bombers simulated missile strikes off the peninsula's east coast before flying with two South Korean jets to then stage similar drills off the west coast.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video