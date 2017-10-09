World

Gunmen kill 5 in attack on Shiites in southwestern Pakistan

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 1:13 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistani police say gunmen have ambushed a car carrying minority Shiite Muslims in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing four of them and a passer-by.

Local police chief Hidayat Ullah says two other passers-by were also wounded in Monday's attack in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Sunni extremists regularly target Shiites and have staged previous such attacks in Baluchistan and elsewhere in Pakistan.

Last Thursday, a suicide bomber targeted a Shiite shrine packed with worshippers in the remote village of Jhal Masgi in Baluchistan, killing 24 people.

Pakistan's Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for that attack. IS and other Sunni extremist groups view Shiites as apostates and frequently target them in deadly attacks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video