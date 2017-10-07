Kim's murder trial to resume with lab visit for VX evidence

FILE - This combination of the Oct. 2, 2017 file photos shows Indonesian Siti Aisyah, left, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, right, escorted by police as they leave a court hearing in Shah Alam, Malaysia, outside Kuala Lumpur. On Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, the trial of two women accused of murdering the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader enters its second week with the court moving temporarily to a high-security laboratory to view evidence tainted with the toxic VX nerve agent. Daniel Chan, File AP Photo