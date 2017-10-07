Navalny backers rally across Russia on Putin's 65th birthday

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, right, meets to the media during a break in the hearing on his appeal in a court in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Navalny, arguably Russia's most popular opposition politician, has declared his intention to run and inspired grassroots campaign to support his nomination for president.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poses for the media during a break in the hearing on his appeal in a court in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. The Moscow City Court on Friday upheld a 20-day jail term for Navalny for calling for an unsanctioned protest.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny smiles as he speaks to the media during a break in the hearing on his appeal in a court in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. The Moscow City Court on Friday upheld a 20-day jail term for Navalny for calling for an unsanctioned protest.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
Demonstrators holding yellow ducks are interviewed by journalists as they arrive for a rally in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has worked to organize protests in support of his presidential bid across Russia on Saturday, President Vladimir Putin's birthday.
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
A demonstrator clenches his fist as other hold the Russian flag during a rally in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has worked to organize protests in support of his presidential bid across Russia on Saturday, President Vladimir Putin's birthday.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Riot police officers block protesters with Russian flag during a rally in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has worked to organize protests in support of his presidential bid across Russia on Saturday, President Vladimir Putin's birthday.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Riot police officers for a line as demonstrators with a Russian flag march during a rally in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has worked to organize protests in support of his presidential bid across Russia on Saturday, President Vladimir Putin's birthday.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Demonstrators clench their fists during a rally in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has worked to organize protests in support of his presidential bid across Russia on Saturday, President Vladimir Putin's birthday.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Demonstrators sing as they hold the Russian flag during a rally in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has worked to organize protests in support of his presidential bid across Russia on Saturday, President Vladimir Putin's birthday.
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
A demonstrator clenches his fist as other wave Russian flags during a rally in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has worked to organize protests in support of his presidential bid across Russia on Saturday, President Vladimir Putin's birthday.
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
A demonstrators holds a yellow duck as Russian flag flies in the background during a rally in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has worked to organize protests in support of his presidential bid across Russia on Saturday, President Vladimir Putin's birthday.
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
A demonstrators holds a Russian flag during a rally in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has worked to organize protests in support of his presidential bid across Russia on Saturday, President Vladimir Putin's birthday.
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
Protesters try to break through a riot police cordon during a rally in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. In a challenge to President Vladimir Putin on his 65th birthday, protesters rallied across Russia on Saturday, heeding opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s call to pressure authorities into letting him enter the presidential race.
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP Photo
Riot police officers detain a protester during a rally in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. In a challenge to President Vladimir Putin on his 65th birthday, protesters rallied across Russia on Saturday, heeding opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s call to pressure authorities into letting him enter the presidential race.
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP Photo
Riot police officers detain protesters during a rally in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny rallied across Russia on Saturday, heeding his call to pressure authorities into letting him enter the presidential race with a wave of demonstrations on President Vladimir Putin's 65th birthday.
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP Photo
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP Photo
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP Photo
Demonstrators, one of them is draped a Russian national flag over his shoulders gathered during a rally at the statue of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, background, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny rallied across Russia on Saturday, heeding his call to pressure authorities into letting him enter the presidential race with a wave of demonstrations on President Vladimir Putin's 65th birthday.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Demonstrators walk down into a subway under heavy rain during a rally in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny rallied across Russia on Saturday, heeding his call to pressure authorities into letting him enter the presidential race with a wave of demonstrations on President Vladimir Putin's 65th birthday.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Riot police officers detain protesters during a rally in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny rallied across Russia on Saturday, heeding his call to pressure authorities into letting him enter the presidential race with a wave of demonstrations on President Vladimir Putin's 65th birthday.
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP Photo
Riot police officers block the way to protesters during a rally in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. In a challenge to President Vladimir Putin on his 65th birthday, protesters rallied across Russia on Saturday, heeding opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s call to pressure authorities into letting him enter the presidential race.
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP Photo
Protesters march during a rally in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. In a challenge to President Vladimir Putin on his 65th birthday, protesters rallied across Russia on Saturday, heeding opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s call to pressure authorities into letting him enter the presidential race.
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP Photo
