Mexican ex-first lady leaves party, hints at independent run

FILE - In this April 14, 2012 file photo, Mexico's President Felipe Calderon and his wife, first lady Margarita Zavala arrive for the opening ceremony of the sixth Summit of the Americas in Cartagena, Colombia. Zavala announced Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, she is resigning from the conservative National Action Party, known as the PAN. She had announced her intention to run for the party's presidential nomination, but found herself in open conflict with party leader Ricardo Anaya, who also wants the nomination. Fernando Llano AP Photo