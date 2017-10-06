Denmark joins European nations in banning niqad, burka

World

October 06, 2017

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Denmark will join other European countries banning full-face covering, including Islamic veils such as the niqab or burqa.

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of Denmark's liberal party that leads a center-right governing coalition says a law proposal was not aimed at any religions or a ban of scarfs, turbans or kippa, the traditional Jewish skull cap.

Ellemann-Jensen spoke Friday after a meeting in Parliament.

A large majority of lawmakers, including the opposition Social Democrats — Denmark's largest party— has said it would vote for such a law, popularly known as the "Burqa Ban." The move is mostly seen as directed at the dress worn by some ultra-conservative Muslim women. Few Muslim women in Denmark wear full-face veils.

No date for a formal vote was announced.

Austria, France and Belgium have similar laws.

