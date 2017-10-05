It looked like the perfect book for a 6-year-old. It really, really wasn’t

“I don’t even know what this means,” Emmersyn, 6, told her father as they read a new book given to her by her grandmother.
Her father, Cody, took a closer look. Among all the colorful images of birds, dogs and polar bears, “If Animals Could Talk” included jokes about cocaine addiction, comments about vaginas and profanity.
After “cracking up” about the book, mom Tiffany Hoeft gave her mother, Geri Hoeft, who had purchased the book as a gift for Emmersyn, a call, she told BuzzFeed.
“So I called my mom and I was like, ‘Remember that book you got Emmy, ‘If Animals Could Talk?’ And she’s like yeah. I said, ‘Did you actually open it?’ And she said no,” Tiffany Hoeft said. “I started reading some of the pages to her, and she was mortified.”
Geri Hoeft told her daughter she’d found the book while looking for magazines and thought it would be a good choice for Emmersyn, Tiffany Hoeft told US Magazine.
On Tuesday, Tiffany Hoeft posted about the mishap to Twitter. “I’m dying,” she wrote.
She also posted several photos of the book.
And social media cracked up alongside her.
Tiffany Hoeft’s original Twitter post had 184,000 likes and 66,000 shares as of Thursday. “All my new followers are going to be so disappointed when we return to regularly scheduled programming,” she tweeted Wednesday.
