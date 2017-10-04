Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay to make 2030 World Cup bid

In this photo provided by Argentina's Presidency, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes, second left, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, center, Uruguay's President Tavare Vazquez, second right, and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez pose for a photo at Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay say they plan to make a three-nation bid to host soccer's centenary World Cup in 2030. Argentine Presidency via AP)