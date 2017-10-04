Negotiator on Iran nuke deal reportedly sentenced to prison

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2010 file photo, an Iranian security officer directs media at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, with the reactor building seen in the background, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran. A member of Iran's team of nuclear negotiators that struck the 2015 deal with world powers has been sentenced to five years in prison on espionage charges, a semi-official news agency reported on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Vahid Salemi, File AP Photo