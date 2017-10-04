The Latest: Lawyer aware of new Polanski allegation

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017 file photo French-Polish film director Roman Polanski, right, arrives before the screening of "Based on a True Story - D'apres une histoire vraie" at the 13th Zurich Film Festival

ZFF) in Zurich, Switzerland. Swiss authorities said Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 they have received a complaint from a German woman alleging that famed filmmaker Roman Polanski raped her 45 years ago in Gstaad, Switzerland, while she was in her mid-teens.