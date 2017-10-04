French President Emmanuel Macron meets with an Amazon employee during a visit at the new Amazon warehouse in Boves, northern France, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
French President Emmanuel Macron meets with an Amazon employee during a visit at the new Amazon warehouse in Boves, northern France, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Yoan Valat
French President Emmanuel Macron meets with an Amazon employee during a visit at the new Amazon warehouse in Boves, northern France, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Yoan Valat

World

Eurozone economy 'energized' at third quarter's end

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 3:37 AM

LONDON

A closely watched survey shows that the eurozone economy picked up steam at the end of the third quarter, reinforcing hopes about the pace of the single currency bloc's recovery.

In a monthly survey, financial information company IHS Markit says that its main gauge of business activity struck a four-month high in September. Its so-called purchasing managers' index, which surveys activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors, rose to 56.7 points in September from 55.7 the month before. Anything above 50 indicates expansion.

Chris Williamson, the firm's chief business economist, said the survey suggests that the eurozone is poised for "impressive" quarterly third-quarter growth of 0.7 percent, with the economy "energized" by inflows of new orders growing at a 6-year high rate and expectations of future growth.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video