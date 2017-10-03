The Latest: VX-tainted samples examined in Malaysia trial

Siti Aisyah of Indonesia, center, is escorted by police as she leaves the court house in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam pleaded not guilty as their trial opened Monday in the killing of Kim, widely thought to have been orchestrated by his half brother, North Korea's third-generation leader Kim Jong Un. Vincent Thian AP Photo