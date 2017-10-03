Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she leave the court house in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Thi Huong and Siti Aisyah of Indonesia pleaded not guilty as their trial opened Monday in the killing of Kim, widely thought to have been orchestrated by his half brother, North Korea's third-generation leader Kim Jong Un.
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she leave the court house in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Thi Huong and Siti Aisyah of Indonesia pleaded not guilty as their trial opened Monday in the killing of Kim, widely thought to have been orchestrated by his half brother, North Korea's third-generation leader Kim Jong Un. Vincent Thian AP Photo
World

Court asked to restore details of Kim Jong Nam post-mortem

By EILEEN NG Associated Press

October 03, 2017 9:29 PM

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia

Prosecutors are asking Malaysia's High Court to restore expunged details in the post-mortem report in the poisoning death of the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader.

The report was presented as evidence Tuesday at the murder trial of the two women accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam's face in a brazen assassination at Kuala Lumpur's airport.

Prosecutors had initially conceded some sentences in the report's summary and conclusion were not admissible. But prosecutor Wah Shaharuddin Wan Ladin told the court Wednesday his concession was premature.

He said the report is based on interviews with people who will be called to testify as witnesses, therefore the information is not hearsay or prejudicial.

A lawyer for one of the women said the prosecutors' reversal was unacceptable.

