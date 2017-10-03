World

Kurdish officials: Iraqi ex-President Jalal Talabani dies

By SUSANNAH GEORGE Associated Press

October 03, 2017 8:43 AM

IRBIL, Iraq

Kurdish officials say former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani has died in a Berlin hospital at the age of 83.

A close family friend and a senior Kurdish official in Irbil say Talabani died after his condition rapidly deteriorated on Tuesday. He had suffered a stroke in 2012 and was moved to a German hospital later that year for treatment.

Talabani led one of Iraq's main Kurdish factions and went on to become the country's president after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein. He was often seen as a unifying elder statesman who could soothe tempers among Iraq's Shiites, Sunnis and Kurds.

