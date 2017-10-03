World

Dutch prosecutors seek ban on Bandidos motorcycle club

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 6:32 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Dutch prosecutors are asking a court to outlaw the Bandidos motorcycle club and its Dutch arm, saying it's responsible for "a culture of lawlessness" among its members.

Prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday that Dutch society "cannot tolerate groups that commit, incite and reward violence and other serious criminality."

The case in the central city of Utrecht is part of a wider crackdown on motorcycle gangs by Dutch prosecutors. Last week, they also asked a court in The Hague to ban another club, called Satudarah, saying it cultivates a violent image that is used for "extortion, intimidation," and that it "structurally commits and facilitates crime."

A lawyer representing the Bandidos is to address the court later Tuesday.

