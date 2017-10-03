Pathologist: North Korean had low enzyme due to poisoning

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, center, escorted by police as she arrived for court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Two women accused of smearing a banned nerve agent on the face of the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader pleaded not guilty as their trial began Monday in the Feb. 13 assassination at a crowded Malaysian airport terminal. Vincent Thian AP Photo