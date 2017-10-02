Czech taxis drive slowly blocking a major road to Prague's international airport to protest Uber and other alternative services in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.
World

Prague taxi drivers block access to airport to protest Uber

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 6:16 AM

PRAGUE

Czech taxi drivers are blocking a major road to Prague's international airport to protest Uber and other similar ride-hailing services.

The protest began Monday morning with taxis driving slowly in both directions on a key road to Prague's Vaclav Havel airport, causing traffic delays.

The protest comes after inconclusive talks between the drivers and City Hall, which says only the government is in a position to address the complaints.

The drivers claim Uber and other ride-hailing apps are illegal because they don't meet all the requirements traditional taxi companies have to.

The airport has advised passengers to use public buses, which drive along a special route not open to other forms of transport.

