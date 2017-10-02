World

Saudi fund to expand investments in Mecca, Medina holy sites

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 4:51 AM

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is establishing two new companies to increase the number of pilgrims that the kingdom can host at two of Islam's holiest sites in Mecca and Medina.

Saudi investments at the holy sites are aimed at boosting revenues from tourism and offsetting the impact of lower oil prices.

The kingdom's Public Investment Fund says the companies — Rou'a Al Haram and Rou'a Al Madinah — will develop residential and commercial areas around the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the mosque in Medina where the Prophet Muhammad is buried.

The fund said on Monday that the new companies will help the kingdom accommodate between 25 million to 30 million pilgrims a year. The companies will develop 150,000 hotel rooms in both cities near the holy sites.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video