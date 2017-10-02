Terror support trial of gunman's brother to open in France

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, March 22, 2012, French police officers work outside the apartment of Mohamed Merah, left, in Toulouse, France, where Merah died after a fierce gunfight with police. Soon after Mohammed Merah's life ended in a torrent of explosions and bullets, Latifa Ibn Ziaten the mother of his first victim swore she would devote her life to ensuring that no other parents would suffer as she had, but since then France has endured a series of attacks. Thibault Camus, FILE AP Photo