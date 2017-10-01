AP photographer reflects on 13 years covering Rio shootings

FILE - In this April 26, 2017 file photo, Michele de Oliveira grieves over the coffin containing the remains of her 13-year-old son Paulo Henrique Oliveira, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Paulo lived with his family in the Alemao complex of slums and was walking to visit a neighbor when he was mortally wounded by a stray bullet from a shootout between police and drug traffickers. Silvia Izquierdo, File AP Photo