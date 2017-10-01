The Latest: Judge calls short break in N. Korea trial

The Latest on the trial of two women accused of killing North Korean leader's brother (all times local):
10:25 a.m.
The judge in the trail of two women accused of killing the half brother of North Korea's leader has called for a short break as he weighs defense requests that four other people listed on the charge sheet be identified.
Siti Aisyah of Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam are the only suspects in custody in a killing that South Korea's spy agency said was part of a five-year plot by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to kill a brother he reportedly never met. Police say several North Koreans suspected of involvement left the country on the day of the attack and others were allowed to leave later in a diplomatic deal with Pyongyang.
The defense wants the identities of four people described in the charge sheet as having a common intention to kill Kim.
Aisyah's lawyer Gooi Soon Seng told the court: "A fair trial must include the right to know. The charge must be clear, not ambiguous."
10:10 a.m.
Two women accused of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader have pleaded not guilty as their trial started in Malaysia.
Siti Aisyah of Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam entered their pleas Monday in Malaysia's High Court, nearly eight months after the brazen airport assassination. They could face the death penalty if convicted.
They are suspected of smearing Kim Jong Nam's face with the banned VX nerve agent on Feb. 13 at a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur, killing him within about 20 minutes. The women say they thought they were playing a harmless prank for a hidden-camera show.
They are the only suspects arrested in what has been alleged as an assassination plot by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
9:10 a.m.
Police say two women accused of poisoning the estranged half brother of North Korea's ruler in a brazen airport assassination eight month ago have arrived for the start of their trial in Malaysia's High Court.
District Assistant Commissioner of Police Shafien Mamat confirmed that both suspects arrived at the court Monday morning.
Siti Aisyah of Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam are suspected of smearing Kim Jong Nam's face with the banned VX nerve agent on Feb. 13 at a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur, killing him within about 20 minutes. The women say they thought they were playing a harmless prank for a hidden-camera show.
They are the only suspects in custody. Police say several North Koreans suspected of involvement left the country on the day of the attack.
The two women, who face the death penalty if convicted, will plead not guilty at the start of the trial, their lawyers said.
